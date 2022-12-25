DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DTEA opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. DAVIDsTEA has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.86.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

About DAVIDsTEA

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.