DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ DTEA opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. DAVIDsTEA has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.86.
About DAVIDsTEA
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DAVIDsTEA (DTEA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.