Reviewing Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and Photronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Motion Technology $922.10 million 2.24 $200.00 million $6.17 10.11 Photronics $824.55 million 1.23 $118.79 million $1.98 8.29

Silicon Motion Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Photronics. Photronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Motion Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Motion Technology 20.76% 32.05% 22.25% Photronics 14.70% 11.46% 9.09%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and Photronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and Photronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Motion Technology 0 2 3 0 2.60 Photronics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus price target of $103.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.09%. Photronics has a consensus price target of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 56.41%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than Photronics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Photronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Photronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photronics has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats Photronics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications. It markets its controllers under the SMI brand; enterprise-grade SSDs under the Shannon Systems brand; and single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the Ferri SSD, Ferri-eMMC, and Ferri-UFS brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to NAND flash makers, module makers, hyperscalers, and OEMs. It operates in Taiwan, the United States, South Korea, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor and FPD manufacturers, designers, and foundries, as well as to other high-performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

