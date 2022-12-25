Reviewing Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) & Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) and Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Camden Property Trust and Empiric Student Property, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 0 3 8 0 2.73 Empiric Student Property 0 1 0 0 2.00

Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $146.08, suggesting a potential upside of 31.23%. Given Camden Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Camden Property Trust is more favorable than Empiric Student Property.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

93.3% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Empiric Student Property’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 60.70% 17.43% 9.29% Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Empiric Student Property’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust $1.14 billion 10.37 $303.91 million $7.59 14.67 Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Empiric Student Property.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Empiric Student Property on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.

About Empiric Student Property

(Get Rating)

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments. The Company, an internally managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014.

