Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

Shares of CTIB stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78. Yunhong CTI has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

