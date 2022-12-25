StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Delcath Systems Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.05. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.13. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 1,396.28% and a negative net margin of 757.05%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delcath Systems news, Director Rosalind Advisors, Inc. purchased 15,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $55,078.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,720.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems



Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

