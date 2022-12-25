StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.34. CVD Equipment has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $6.58.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Andrew Africk acquired 21,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $127,517.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 721,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,576.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVD Equipment stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.28% of CVD Equipment worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

