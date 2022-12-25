Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) & Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Financial Analysis

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) and Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Abcam and Voyager Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abcam 0 2 1 0 2.33 Voyager Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Abcam currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.45%. Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.91%. Given Abcam’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Abcam is more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abcam N/A N/A N/A Voyager Therapeutics -24.21% -21.97% -8.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Abcam and Voyager Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Abcam and Voyager Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abcam $401.06 million 8.83 $5.92 million N/A N/A Voyager Therapeutics $37.42 million 5.74 -$71.20 million ($0.46) -12.09

Abcam has higher revenue and earnings than Voyager Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.9% of Abcam shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Abcam shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Abcam has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Abcam beats Voyager Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools. The company serves scientists and researchers in academic institutions and research institutes, as well as in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Japan, and rest of the Asia Pacific. The company sells its products online. Abcam plc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Novartis Pharma, A.G. for the research, development, and commercialization of adeno-associated virus gene therapy products. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

