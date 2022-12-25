Head-To-Head Review: Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) vs. Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) and Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Edison International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Power Systems N/A -162.11% -84.88% Edison International 4.99% 11.66% 2.42%

Risk & Volatility

Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 7.53, meaning that its stock price is 653% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edison International has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Edison International 2 5 3 0 2.10

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aqua Power Systems and Edison International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Edison International has a consensus price target of $69.08, suggesting a potential upside of 5.99%. Given Edison International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Edison International is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.2% of Edison International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Edison International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Edison International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A $560,000.00 N/A N/A Edison International $14.91 billion 1.67 $925.00 million $1.89 34.49

Edison International has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Summary

Edison International beats Aqua Power Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company was formerly known as NC Solar Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in August 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Winter Park, Florida.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 55 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system consists of approximately 39,000 circuit-miles of overhead lines, approximately 31,000 circuit-miles of underground lines, and 800 substations. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, California.

