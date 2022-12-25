Financial Analysis: NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) versus Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD)

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Auddia has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NantHealth has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.6% of Auddia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of NantHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Auddia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.3% of NantHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auddia 0 0 1 0 3.00 NantHealth 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Auddia and NantHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Auddia presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 395.05%. Given Auddia’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Auddia is more favorable than NantHealth.

Profitability

This table compares Auddia and NantHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auddia N/A -99.84% -95.60% NantHealth -89.76% N/A -30.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Auddia and NantHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auddia $110,000.00 114.96 -$14.01 million N/A N/A NantHealth $62.65 million 0.44 -$58.26 million ($7.65) -0.47

Auddia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NantHealth.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions. The company also provides NaviNet, a suite of SaaS-based solution enabling payers and providers to streamline communication and consolidate information; NaviNet Open, a payer-provider collaboration platform for communication between health plans and providers; NaviNet AllPayer that provides eligibility, benefit, and claim status information to provider offices for commercial and government plans and CMS for Medicare beneficiaries through the NaviNet portal; and OpenNMS is an open-source network monitoring solution for enterprise-grade networks. In addition, it offers Quadris, a data solution that includes multi-data analysis, reporting, and professional services. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth, Inc. in June 2016. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. NantHealth, Inc. is as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.

