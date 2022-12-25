New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) and Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Critical Comparison

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) and New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.5% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of New Residential Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of New Residential Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Broadmark Realty Capital and New Residential Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadmark Realty Capital 50.34% 6.86% 6.18% New Residential Investment 28.82% 13.84% 1.95%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Broadmark Realty Capital has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Residential Investment has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and New Residential Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadmark Realty Capital 1 2 0 0 1.67 New Residential Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Broadmark Realty Capital presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 40.37%.

Dividends

Broadmark Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. New Residential Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share. Broadmark Realty Capital pays out 93.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New Residential Investment pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New Residential Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broadmark Realty Capital and New Residential Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadmark Realty Capital $120.54 million 4.12 $82.49 million $0.45 8.31 New Residential Investment $3.62 billion 0.00 $772.23 million $2.26 N/A

New Residential Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Broadmark Realty Capital. New Residential Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadmark Realty Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

New Residential Investment beats Broadmark Realty Capital on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About New Residential Investment

(Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New Residential Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.