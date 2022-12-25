Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) vs. Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) and Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valens and Natural Alternatives International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valens $62.37 million 1.76 -$39.11 million ($2.51) -0.27 Natural Alternatives International $170.97 million 0.30 $10.71 million $1.41 5.97

Natural Alternatives International has higher revenue and earnings than Valens. Valens is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natural Alternatives International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

3.6% of Valens shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Valens and Natural Alternatives International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens -274.38% -48.02% -29.74% Natural Alternatives International 4.84% 9.78% 6.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Valens and Natural Alternatives International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens 1 1 1 0 2.00 Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valens currently has a consensus price target of $2.07, suggesting a potential upside of 200.87%. Given Valens’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Valens is more favorable than Natural Alternatives International.

Summary

Natural Alternatives International beats Valens on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valens

The Valens Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides packaged dried flower/pre-rolls under the Verse, Versus, Contraband, and Citizen Stash brands; vapourizers and hydrocarbon extracts under the Verse and Versus brands; edible cannabis products under the Verse, Vacay, and LYF brands; and topical cannabis under the Nuance brand. It also offers analytical testing services to third party licensed producers in the cannabis space. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. The company also provides strategic partnering services, such as customized product formulation, clinical study design and support, manufacturing, marketing support, international regulatory and label law compliance, international product registration, packaging in multiple formats and labeling design, scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review, and international product registration assistance. In addition, it sells beta-alanine ingredient under the CarnoSyn and SR CarnoSyn names. The company manufactures products in various forms, including capsules, tablets, chewable wafers, and powders. Its private-label contract manufacturing customers include companies that market nutritional supplements through direct sales marketing channels, direct to consumer e-commerce channels, and retail stores. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

