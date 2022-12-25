Altimmune, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.13) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altimmune in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio forecasts that the company will earn ($2.13) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Altimmune’s current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Altimmune’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $753.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.41.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 2,618.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALT. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 2,407.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,310 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at about $10,999,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Altimmune by 402.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 831,193 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Altimmune by 306.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 828,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at about $8,938,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $300,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $127,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

