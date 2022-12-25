Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Raised to $401.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $373.00 to $401.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $476.10.

Cintas Stock Up 1.0 %

CTAS stock opened at $457.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.94. Cintas has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cintas will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Cintas by 4.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Cintas by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cintas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 10.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

