Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Raised to $507.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $490.00 to $507.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $476.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $457.24 on Thursday. Cintas has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $438.15 and a 200 day moving average of $412.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

