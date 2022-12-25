Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives $56.16 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.16.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Deutsche Post from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. AlphaValue downgraded Deutsche Post to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Deutsche Post from €64.00 ($68.09) to €61.00 ($64.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average is $36.91. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $65.24.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $24.23 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

