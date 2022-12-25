Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives $47.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMAR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Smartsheet to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $56,497.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $56,497.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,873 shares of company stock worth $735,687 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1,141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 44.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.21. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.48.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

