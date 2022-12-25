Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives $93.59 Average Price Target from Analysts

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.59.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $162,093.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,402.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Guardant Health Trading Down 7.7 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 43.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 100.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.17. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $102.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 145.58% and a negative net margin of 140.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Further Reading

