Brokerages Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Target Price at C$58.83

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$58.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 24,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$1,344,952.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,463 shares in the company, valued at C$1,645,102.53.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$54.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a current ratio of 18.18. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$39.05 and a 52-week high of C$65.45. The stock has a market cap of C$24.67 billion and a PE ratio of 22.85.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$285.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$320.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Stories

