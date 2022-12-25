Brokerages Set Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) PT at $11.43

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHO. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Institutional Trading of Sunstone Hotel Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $244.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.14 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 24.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.62%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

