Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives C$40.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.33.

SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Saputo Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$33.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$33.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.20. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$24.61 and a 12-month high of C$36.05. The stock has a market cap of C$13.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77.

Saputo Dividend Announcement

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 74.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Terry Brockman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.42, for a total transaction of C$2,125,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,690,551.48. In other news, Director Terry Brockman sold 60,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.42, for a total value of C$2,125,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,194 shares in the company, valued at C$3,690,551.48. Also, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$34.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,855.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$579,044.26.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

