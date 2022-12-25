Brokerages Set Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT at $34.33

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCOM. UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.75. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.86 and a beta of 0.56. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $35.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30,874 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,724 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,762,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 132.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 39,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 48,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 19,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

