Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives $17.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.64.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VERX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertex to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vertex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex Trading Down 1.7 %

VERX stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Vertex has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.00, a PEG ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.44 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $22,725,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,107,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $22,725,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,050,000 shares in the company, valued at $137,107,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Destefano sold 36,419 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $494,934.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,834.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,613,553 shares of company stock valued at $24,364,930 over the last three months. 46.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tensile Capital Management LP increased its position in Vertex by 624.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 5,220,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex by 25.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after buying an additional 717,947 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Vertex by 10.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,632,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,661,000 after buying an additional 345,005 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex by 33.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after buying an additional 292,055 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Vertex by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 995,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 204,554 shares in the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.