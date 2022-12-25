Analysts Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Target Price at C$81.65

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$81.65.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNS. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$88.63 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$66.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.08 billion and a PE ratio of 8.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$71.99. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$63.19 and a twelve month high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported C$2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.99 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.07 billion. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.62%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

