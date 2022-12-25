Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives $11.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.21.
HAYW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hayward from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hayward from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th.
In other Hayward news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 2,826,936 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $27,873,588.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,901,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,810,130.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
HAYW stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.64.
Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Hayward had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $245.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. Analysts expect that Hayward will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.
