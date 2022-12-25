GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,450 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,450 ($17.61) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.19% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,580 ($19.19) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,600 ($19.44) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,430 ($17.37) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.92) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.79) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,579.50 ($19.19).
GSK Stock Down 0.1 %
LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,452.80 ($17.65) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £59.09 billion and a PE ratio of 1,332.84. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,409.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,492.46.
Insider Activity at GSK
About GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.