GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,450 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,450 ($17.61) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,580 ($19.19) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,600 ($19.44) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,430 ($17.37) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.92) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.79) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,579.50 ($19.19).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Down 0.1 %

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,452.80 ($17.65) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £59.09 billion and a PE ratio of 1,332.84. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,409.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,492.46.

Insider Activity at GSK

About GSK

In other news, insider Urs Rohner bought 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.65) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,085.20). In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.65) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,085.20). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.21) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($36,147.96). Insiders bought a total of 6,126 shares of company stock worth $8,409,642 in the last three months.

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.