Brokerages Set St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) PT at $1,474.14

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,474.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,040 ($12.63) to GBX 1,020 ($12.39) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded St. James’s Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded St. James’s Place from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,673 ($20.32) to GBX 1,549 ($18.82) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.22) to GBX 1,365 ($16.58) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of St. James’s Place stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc.

