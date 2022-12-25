Brokerages Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Target Price at $18.00

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of CRK opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 70.54%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

In other news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Comstock Resources news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,997.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 25,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 8.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 16,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

