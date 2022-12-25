ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives $35.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALXO shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 384,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 28,758 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,411,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 86,272 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $454.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.96. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

