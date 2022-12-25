Brokerages Set Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) PT at C$194.00

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$194.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$224.00 to C$247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Franco-Nevada

In related news, Director David Harquail sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$2,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 163,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,855,980. In related news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 5,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.66, for a total transaction of C$1,148,791.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$42,959,791.46. Also, Director David Harquail sold 12,500 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$2,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$31,855,980. Insiders have sold 38,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,205 over the last 90 days.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$184.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$181.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$172.20. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 24.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$151.08 and a 52-week high of C$216.32.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$396.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 5.0300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.436 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.