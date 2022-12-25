Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives $73.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.29.

DLVHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €61.00 ($64.89) to €62.00 ($65.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. HSBC upgraded Delivery Hero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Delivery Hero from €65.00 ($69.15) to €64.00 ($68.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Delivery Hero from €63.00 ($67.02) to €64.00 ($68.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Delivery Hero from €75.00 ($79.79) to €85.00 ($90.43) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Delivery Hero stock opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $111.92.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

