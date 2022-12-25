Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for General Mills, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for General Mills in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for General Mills’ current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

NYSE:GIS opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,725 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,676. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,315,000 after purchasing an additional 211,645 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 22.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

