FY2023 EPS Estimates for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Cut by Analyst

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for FuelCell Energy in a report released on Wednesday, December 21st. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.27). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for FuelCell Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.26.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 3.59. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $7.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,358,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 160,314 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 52.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 287,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 99,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,859,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,030,000 after buying an additional 270,274 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,242,401 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,766,000 after buying an additional 1,902,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

