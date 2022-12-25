StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Stock Performance
Smart Powerr stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06. Smart Powerr has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $19.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.11.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smart Powerr (CREG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.