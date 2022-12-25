ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $955.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.21. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $81.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.27 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 35.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConnectOne Bancorp

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $199,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 249,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,682.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,019.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,903,000 after buying an additional 1,078,375 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,834,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth $211,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

Further Reading

