ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:CNET opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $17.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.39. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 18.78%.
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
