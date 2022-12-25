ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CLIR stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

