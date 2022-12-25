China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of CJJD opened at $3.95 on Friday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $7.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

