China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Up 10.6 %
Shares of CJJD opened at $3.95 on Friday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $7.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38.
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (CJJD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.