Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $340.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $370.00.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $491.00.

CHTR stock opened at $333.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $359.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $669.86.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 30.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.8% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

