StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of China Natural Resources stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

