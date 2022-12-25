StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Price Performance

CFRX stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54.

Get ContraFect alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContraFect

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ContraFect by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ContraFect by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ContraFect by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 394,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 38,207 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in ContraFect by 174,982.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 358,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 358,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ContraFect by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.