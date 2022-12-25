Oppenheimer Lowers Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer cut shares of Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CELU. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Celularity from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Celularity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELU opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $166.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. Celularity has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $13.19.

Insider Activity at Celularity

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. Celularity had a negative net margin of 76.36% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Celularity will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Hariri acquired 40,000 shares of Celularity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,024,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,963,493.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celularity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celularity by 28.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Celularity during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Celularity by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Celularity by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Celularity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Company Profile

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

