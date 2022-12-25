Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

CAMT has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Camtek to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Northland Securities cut their target price on Camtek to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

Shares of CAMT opened at $21.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $964.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Camtek has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $48.60.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.33 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 22.70%. Analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 3.9% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,531,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,496,000 after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 52.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 981,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,184,000 after acquiring an additional 337,110 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 7.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,158 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 245.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 395,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 281,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 257.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 106,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

