Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of BCLI opened at $1.70 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $62.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of -0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 45.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 33.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 66.6% in the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

