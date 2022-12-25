BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BVXV opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $30.60.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.