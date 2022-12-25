Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of ARTW opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.42.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTW. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $76,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

