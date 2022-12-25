Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43.
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.
