Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $406,000. 17.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

