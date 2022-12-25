HC Wainwright Cuts Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Price Target to $14.00

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arqit Quantum Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ARQQ opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Arqit Quantum has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQQ. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Arqit Quantum during the first quarter valued at about $28,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arqit Quantum by 1,086,718.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 293,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Arqit Quantum by 689.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 199,217 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Arqit Quantum by 86.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 39,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

