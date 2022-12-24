Zhang Financial LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,777 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.3% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $38.75 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $51.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.74.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

