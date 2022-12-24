HNP Capital LLC Sells 442 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

HNP Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.6 %

MRK stock opened at $111.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.11 and its 200 day moving average is $94.37. The stock has a market cap of $283.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $112.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

