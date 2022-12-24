Zhang Financial LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,925,000 after purchasing an additional 315,772 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VIG opened at $152.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.